Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.54

Shares of Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 17985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

Canadian Life Companies Split Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$57.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.54.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

