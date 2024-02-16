Newell Brands Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

Newell Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years. Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

