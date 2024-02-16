THORChain 24-Hour Volume Hits $371.75 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $371.75 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $5.88 or 0.00011277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 482,393,575 coins and its circulating supply is 197,573,251 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

