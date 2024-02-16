Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$12.19 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$12.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$889.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

