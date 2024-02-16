Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) COO Paul Mcandrew Sells 23,000 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $345,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,649.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $16.13 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth $8,131,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,592,000 after buying an additional 93,956 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth approximately $1,905,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

