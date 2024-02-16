eCash Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $680.01 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 1% higher against the dollar. eCash has a market cap of $680.01 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52,177.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.52 or 0.00522302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00152759 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,636,529,673,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,636,554,673,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

