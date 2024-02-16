Arch Capital Group Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.