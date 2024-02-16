Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Organigram in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.53 million for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 173.48%.

Organigram Trading Up 8.1 %

Institutional Trading of Organigram

Shares of OGI opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Organigram has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Organigram by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Organigram by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organigram by 38.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organigram by 72.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.