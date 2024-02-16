Datadog, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Datadog in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $131.84 on Friday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,069,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,409 shares of company stock valued at $117,326,054 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

