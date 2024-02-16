Zacks Research Comments on International Paper’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:IP opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

