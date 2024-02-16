Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.9 million-$888.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.9 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Crocs stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,433,000 after buying an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,694,000 after buying an additional 53,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

