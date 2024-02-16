Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maplebear Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Maplebear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Maplebear’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CART has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Maplebear Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $26.23 on Friday. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.65.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,544,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,640,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,469,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,535,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,796,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

