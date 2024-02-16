Capital One Financial Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $13.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.11 EPS.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $136.38 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,666,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,016,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after buying an additional 1,745,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

