Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $520.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $480.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.29.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $441.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.92. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $454.74.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.