Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.730–0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$617.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.2 million. Appian also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.210–0.160 EPS.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. Appian has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.14.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,537,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,042,014 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,338. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Appian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Appian by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth $962,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

