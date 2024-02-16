Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.