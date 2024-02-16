Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $275.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.24. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $278.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

