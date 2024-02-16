Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after acquiring an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 174,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 228,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 85.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.