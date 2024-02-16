Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Increases By 22.0%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE FMX opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.42. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

