ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Up 21.5% in January

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ENGlobal Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.56.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ENGlobal by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

