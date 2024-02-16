Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Increases By 21.4%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at $505,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 478,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

