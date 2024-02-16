DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of -0.32. DHT has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 42.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,060,000 after buying an additional 4,808,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DHT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,361,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after buying an additional 76,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after buying an additional 1,731,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,906,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after buying an additional 442,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 4,467,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

