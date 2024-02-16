Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 14000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$729,850.00, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

