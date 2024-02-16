Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.41

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.41 and last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 27720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$10.25 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNE
Bonterra Energy Stock Performance
About Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bonterra Energy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.