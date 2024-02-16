Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.41

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.41 and last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 27720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

BNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$10.25 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The firm has a market cap of C$173.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.80.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

