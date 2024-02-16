HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $191.46

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $191.46 and last traded at $191.30, with a volume of 218508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

Get HEICO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HEI

HEICO Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,710,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.