SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 641,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 230,754 shares.The stock last traded at $51.31 and had previously closed at $51.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SP Plus

SP Plus Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in SP Plus by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 57,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 510.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 60,427 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 42.2% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.