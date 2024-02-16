Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.90

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.90 and last traded at $48.11, with a volume of 908926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

