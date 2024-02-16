Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 8.6% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 913,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,277,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

The firm has a market cap of $573.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also

