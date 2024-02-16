Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading 12.8% Higher

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 1,019,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,356,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The firm has a market cap of $544.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $33,813.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $540,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summer Road LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 344,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after buying an additional 1,057,123 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,071,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 381,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

