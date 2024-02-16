Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 422,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.91 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 354,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,131,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,083,000 after acquiring an additional 86,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

