AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 487,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

AMC Networks Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMCX opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. Company insiders own 27.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $3,957,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Further Reading

