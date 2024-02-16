Short Interest in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Rises By 13.2%

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,935,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,935,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,549 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,406,000 after buying an additional 160,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,649,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VeriSign by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $197.82 on Friday. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.90.

About VeriSign

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.