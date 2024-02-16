Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Update

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 125.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,581,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,473,000 after acquiring an additional 168,418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,136,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after purchasing an additional 812,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,075,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

