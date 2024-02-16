VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VNET Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,785,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 81,567 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VNET Group by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in VNET Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $237.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. Research analysts predict that VNET Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNET

About VNET Group

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.