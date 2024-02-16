Short Interest in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Rises By 9.3%

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 678,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several brokerages recently commented on VIGL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.
Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $116.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.68. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $12.78.
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
