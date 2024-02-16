Short Interest in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Rises By 9.3%

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 678,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VIGL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vigil Neuroscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Up 5.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $116.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.68. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.