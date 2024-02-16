Short Interest in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Rises By 17.9%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,800 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 696,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VC. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.
NASDAQ:VC opened at $123.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.61. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68.
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.
