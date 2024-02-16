Short Interest in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Decreases By 11.9%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of UTHR opened at $214.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.41 and its 200-day moving average is $227.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.