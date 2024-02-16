U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Up 13.3% in January

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on U.S. GoldMining from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. GoldMining

NASDAQ USGO opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. U.S. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

