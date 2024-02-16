Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Randstad had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter.
Randstad Stock Down 0.4 %
RANJY opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. Randstad has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.34.
Randstad Company Profile
