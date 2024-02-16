Deutsche Bank AG Buys 557,948 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.49% of Campbell Soup worth $59,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

