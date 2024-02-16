Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.08, but opened at $38.89. Avient shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 38,473 shares traded.

The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Avient by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Avient by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 146,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avient by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

