Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCIT opened at $79.92 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
