Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $187,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $33.83 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

