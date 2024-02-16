Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 2,832 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $376,712.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $68,451,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, February 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $305,057.10.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $432,227.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83.

On Monday, January 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40.

NBIX opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.15.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

