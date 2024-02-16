Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

CSCO stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,341,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.