IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in IDACORP by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in IDACORP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in IDACORP by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 294,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

