Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.38.

BFAM stock opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $109.57.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $871,105. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,294,000 after purchasing an additional 785,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after purchasing an additional 893,998 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

