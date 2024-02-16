Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.