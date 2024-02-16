StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Via Renewables has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Via Renewables during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Via Renewables during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Via Renewables during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.