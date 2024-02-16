Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEED opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

